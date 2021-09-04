Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.18. Fidelity Magellan ETF shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 37,476 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

