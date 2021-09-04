Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys Shares of 14,937 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $156.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

