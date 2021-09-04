Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

