Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

