Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $6.38 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,534,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $38.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

