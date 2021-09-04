Fiduciary Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

