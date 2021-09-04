Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $159.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

