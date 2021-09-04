Fiduciary Planning LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

