Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,811 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

