Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 50,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 355.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.