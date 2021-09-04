Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $721.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.33. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $731.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

