Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.