Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 91,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,912. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

