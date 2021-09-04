Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after acquiring an additional 750,010 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.41.

