Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $776,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

