Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 20,846 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

