Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 883 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $206.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.