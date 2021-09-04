Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $191.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.