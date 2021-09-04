Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA opened at $6.61 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

