FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIGS opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

