Financial Analysis: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.54) -12.59 Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 5.89 $145.52 million $1.30 43.81

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -20.67% -19.69% Pacira BioSciences 34.60% 14.35% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viking Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pacira BioSciences 0 3 8 0 2.73

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $79.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Volatility and Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Viking Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

