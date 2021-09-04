Financial Comparison: AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traeger and AB Electrolux (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) $12.64 billion 0.63 $717.66 million $3.02 17.00

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 5.69% 36.23% 7.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Traeger and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 AB Electrolux (publ) 4 4 1 0 1.67

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus target price of $56.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than AB Electrolux (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of AB Electrolux (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

