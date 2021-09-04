Financial Comparison: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon 0.75% 14.81% 0.92% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Groupon and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 4 1 0 2.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 85.67%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Stagwell.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $1.42 billion 0.47 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -7.75 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.53 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Risk and Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Groupon beats Stagwell on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

