Financial Comparison: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Advanced Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 62.76 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -38.24 Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Advanced Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62% Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Advanced Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

