Financial Life Advisors Buys 3,192 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.98. 1,561,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

