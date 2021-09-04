Financial Life Advisors Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83.

