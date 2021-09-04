Financial Life Advisors Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

