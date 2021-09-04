Financial Life Advisors Purchases 3,477 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 280,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

