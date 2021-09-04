Financial Life Advisors Sells 16,898 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. 1,838,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

