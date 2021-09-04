Financial Life Advisors Sells 2,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,847. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

