Financial Life Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VTV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

