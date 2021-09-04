Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

