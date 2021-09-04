Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Buys 1,086 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 7.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.