Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $17.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 14.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $320.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

