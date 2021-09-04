Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases 6,357 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 151.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

