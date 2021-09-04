Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 38,389 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,649,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,532,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,029,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.