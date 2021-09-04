Financial Review: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

36.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 54.24% 78.71% 65.11% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $94.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $421.71 million 6.58 $214.31 million $8.85 10.62 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.