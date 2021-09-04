Financial Survey: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) & RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

88.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13% RxSight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for STAAR Surgical and RxSight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20 RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00

STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. RxSight has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STAAR Surgical and RxSight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 45.38 $5.91 million $0.35 447.20 RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.