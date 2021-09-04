FinNexus Hits Market Cap of $428,030.90 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $428,030.90 and $660.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

