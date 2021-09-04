FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.67 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.67 million and $7.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001512 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,811,173 coins and its circulating supply is 351,849,945 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

