FIO Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.39 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.39 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001473 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,628,627 coins and its circulating supply is 351,667,035 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.