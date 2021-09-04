Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Cap of $103.99 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Firo has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00016976 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $103.99 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018820 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,267,155 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

