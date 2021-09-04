First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.