First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

