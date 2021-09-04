First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,095. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.