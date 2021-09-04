First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 72,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

