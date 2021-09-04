Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.66 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

