Flamingo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.45 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $112.71 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

