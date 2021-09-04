Flamingo Market Capitalization Achieves $113.78 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Flamingo has a market cap of $113.78 million and $38.22 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00162935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00189177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.78 or 0.07744817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.44 or 0.99904385 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.00989446 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

