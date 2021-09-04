FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $448,654.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.